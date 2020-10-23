RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

OTCMKTS:RGLXY opened at $4.12 on Monday. RTL Group has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, ntv, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany.

