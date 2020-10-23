SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €11.10 by Warburg Research

SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) received a €11.10 ($13.06) price target from analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SFQ. Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €8.98 ($10.57).

Get SAF-HOLLAND alerts:

SAF-HOLLAND stock opened at €8.02 ($9.44) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.71. SAF-HOLLAND has a fifty-two week low of €3.17 ($3.73) and a fifty-two week high of €8.40 ($9.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $364.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-HOLLAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-HOLLAND and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.