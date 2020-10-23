SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading Up 4.3% Over Last Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0324 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $898,199.48 and approximately $182.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,931.04 or 0.99822777 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00041908 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.41 or 0.00574448 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.05 or 0.00810943 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00098941 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

