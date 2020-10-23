Safran (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of ZLPSF opened at $185.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.07. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $192.00.
Safran Company Profile
