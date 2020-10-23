Saint Jean Carbon (CVE:SJL) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.04

Shares of Saint Jean Carbon Inc (CVE:SJL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 56150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and a P/E ratio of -4.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03.

Saint Jean Carbon Company Profile (CVE:SJL)

Saint Jean Carbon Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company primarily explores for graphite and molybdenum properties located in the provinces of Quebec, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Saint Jean Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saint Jean Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.