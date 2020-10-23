Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “GBX 6,800” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

RB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,355 ($96.09) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 7,000 ($91.46) to GBX 7,200 ($94.07) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,150 ($106.48) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 6,600 ($86.23) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 7,644.72 ($99.88).

LON RB opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,542.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,236.69. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a GBX 73 ($0.95) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.67%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

