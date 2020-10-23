Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Receives “Sell” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Sartorius in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sartorius in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $296.00.

SARTF stock opened at $339.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.94. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.51 and a beta of 0.49. Sartorius has a twelve month low of $190.78 and a twelve month high of $348.00.

