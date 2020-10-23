Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE.L) (LON:SAVE) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE.L) (LON:SAVE) in a research report released on Monday, AR Network reports.

SAVE stock opened at GBX 8.48 ($0.11) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.34, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Savannah Energy PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 6.60 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 11.98 ($0.16). The company has a market capitalization of $69.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92.

Get Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen Ian Jenkins bought 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £10,080 ($13,169.58). Also, insider David Clarkson bought 208,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £20,886.60 ($27,288.48).

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. It also holds 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% operated interest in the Stubb Creek field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in South East Nigeria.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.