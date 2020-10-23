Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €106.69 ($125.52).

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

SU stock traded up €2.25 ($2.65) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €108.30 ($127.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €106.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €95.51. Schneider Electric has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

