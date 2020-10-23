Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 494.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,864,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $82.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.05. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $85.24.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

