Scotiabank Increases Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target to $15.00

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

WJXFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Wajax from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wajax from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wajax from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

WJXFF opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34. Wajax has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $12.33.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

