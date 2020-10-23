Scotiabank Raises TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$78.00

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$78.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

TSE:TFII opened at C$63.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00. TFI International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$23.21 and a 52 week high of C$65.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$58.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.15, for a total value of C$3,143,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,149,818 shares in the company, valued at C$237,162,098.70.

About TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

