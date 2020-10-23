Scotiabank Raises TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target to $78.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TFII. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.23.

TFI International stock opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $803.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.199 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

