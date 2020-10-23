Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $65.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STX. Cross Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.81. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $367,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,698 shares of company stock worth $4,020,593. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 418.0% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 999,848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,402,000 after purchasing an additional 806,809 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 68,245.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 486,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after buying an additional 485,906 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,860,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $90,081,000 after acquiring an additional 471,500 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,051,174 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,887,000 after acquiring an additional 320,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,716,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $83,088,000 after acquiring an additional 308,185 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.