Seaport Global Securities Comments on Northern Trust Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Northern Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.26. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.03.

Shares of NTRS opened at $85.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Trust has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $110.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 95.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 31.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

