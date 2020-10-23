Semux Price Hits $0.0353 on Top Exchanges (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Semux has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a total market cap of $448,126.00 and $119,933.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00020538 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00017302 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00008637 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002490 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000040 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

