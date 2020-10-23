Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Seneca Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

SENEA opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Seneca Foods has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average is $38.02.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

