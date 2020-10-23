SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Trading 4.8% Higher

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)’s stock price traded up 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.74. 25,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 225,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.56.

Get SenesTech alerts:

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.54. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 253.67% and a negative net margin of 4,476.44%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Analysts anticipate that SenesTech, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of SenesTech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.