SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Trading 4.8% Higher

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)’s stock price traded up 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.74. 25,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 225,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.56.
SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.54. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 253.67% and a negative net margin of 4,476.44%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Analysts anticipate that SenesTech, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SenesTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNES)
SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.
