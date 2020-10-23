Serengeti Resources (CVE:SIR) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.35

Serengeti Resources Inc (CVE:SIR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 142000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a market cap of $20.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.78.

Serengeti Resources Company Profile (CVE:SIR)

Serengeti Resources Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company's flagship property is the Kwanika copper-gold deposit covering an area of 9,418 hectares located in the northern Quesnel Trough, British Columbia. It also explores for silver and molybdenum resources. The company was formerly known as Serengeti Minerals Ltd.

