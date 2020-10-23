Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on MCRB. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.50.
NASDAQ MCRB opened at $28.57 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 186.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 227.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).
