Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MCRB. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $28.57 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 186.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 227.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.