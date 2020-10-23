Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $14.91.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.