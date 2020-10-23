Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of BPC stock opened at GBX 2.48 ($0.03) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.12 million and a PE ratio of -8.39. Bahamas Petroleum has a 52 week low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 5.72 ($0.07).

About Bahamas Petroleum

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. The company owns a 100% interest in five exploration licenses. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

