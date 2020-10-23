SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells $4,181,166.00 in Stock

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director John Gordon Freund sold 190,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $4,181,166.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $634.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.37. SI-Bone Inc has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $26.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 12.75.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 million. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. Equities research analysts expect that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SI-Bone by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SI-Bone during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of SI-Bone during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SI-Bone from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SI-Bone from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of SI-Bone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

