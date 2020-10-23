Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Upgraded to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

BSRR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Sierra Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sierra Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 52,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.