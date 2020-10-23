Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) Shares Up 29%

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) shot up 29% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.82 and last traded at C$2.80. 131,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the average session volume of 38,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMT. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.60 price target on shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.90 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22. The firm has a market cap of $413.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.71.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$65.11 million. Analysts forecast that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

