Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Upgraded at Seaport Global Securities

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SLGN. Zacks Investment Research cut Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BofA Securities downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Cfra raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.56.

Shares of SLGN opened at $36.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72. Silgan has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $761,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 1,500.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,532,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,650,000 after buying an additional 1,437,109 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Silgan by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,839,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,354,000 after buying an additional 776,626 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Silgan by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,133,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,699,000 after buying an additional 656,922 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,250,000 after buying an additional 512,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth $14,167,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

