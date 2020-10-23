Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) Given a €91.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €91.00 ($107.06) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIX2 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €81.50 ($95.88).

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €72.30 ($85.06) on Thursday. Sixt SE has a 52-week low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 52-week high of €100.00 ($117.65). The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €69.92.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

