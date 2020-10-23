Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) Given a €91.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Warburg Research set a €91.00 ($107.06) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIX2 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €81.50 ($95.88).

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €72.30 ($85.06) on Thursday. Sixt SE has a 52-week low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 52-week high of €100.00 ($117.65). The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €69.92.

Sixt SE (SIX2.F) Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2)

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt SE (SIX2.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.