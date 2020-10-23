Sixt’s (SIXGF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) in a research note released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Shares of SIXGF stock opened at $90.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.55. Sixt has a 52 week low of $90.50 and a 52 week high of $90.50.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

