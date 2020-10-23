Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sleep Number from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sleep Number currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.83.

SNBR stock opened at $62.37 on Tuesday. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $67.30. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $922,092.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

