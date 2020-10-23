Smith Barney Citigroup Begins Coverage on Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on HSY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hershey from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hershey has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.00.
Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $145.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hershey has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $161.83.
In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Hershey by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
About Hershey
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
