Smith Barney Citigroup Begins Coverage on Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HSY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hershey from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hershey has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $145.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hershey has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $161.83.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hershey will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Hershey by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

