Societe Generale Upgrades AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) to “Hold”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of VLVLY stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.47.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

