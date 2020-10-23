Sopra Steria Group (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Earns “Buy” Rating from HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sopra Steria Group (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SPSAF opened at $160.50 on Tuesday. Sopra Steria Group has a fifty-two week low of $99.25 and a fifty-two week high of $173.69.

Get Sopra Steria Group alerts:

Sopra Steria Group Company Profile

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, systems integration, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers consulting services, including business and technology consulting services for large companies and public bodies; systems integration services that covers information system lifecycle and transformation programs; and cybersecurity services.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sopra Steria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sopra Steria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.