Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,075 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 32,404.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 789,528 shares of the software company’s stock worth $156,879,000 after purchasing an additional 787,099 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,770,516 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,934,901,000 after purchasing an additional 194,156 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,417,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 557,156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $110,707,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SPLK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.43.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $215.21 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.57 and its 200-day moving average is $182.79.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 2,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $506,268.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total transaction of $2,989,932.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,357 shares of company stock worth $19,003,013 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.