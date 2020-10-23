STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on STAA. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $74.69 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 466.84 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.87.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 35,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $1,902,937.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,363.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $2,130,854.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth about $13,808,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 216,729.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after purchasing an additional 240,570 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 68.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 152,751 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $5,182,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,173,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

