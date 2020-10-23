Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Raised to $204.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWK. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.27.

SWK opened at $178.01 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $180.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.49. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

