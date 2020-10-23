Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPNE. BidaskClub downgraded SeaSpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Shares of SPNE opened at $14.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $402.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.05. SeaSpine has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $16.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.20. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 10,000 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.