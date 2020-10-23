Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Cubic (NYSE:CUB)

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 466 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 732% compared to the average volume of 56 put options.

CUB opened at $60.99 on Friday. Cubic has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.19.

Get Cubic alerts:

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $350.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cubic will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $989,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,569 shares of company stock worth $1,010,920. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cubic in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Cubic in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Cubic in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cubic during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cubic during the first quarter worth about $128,000.

CUB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cubic from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cubic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cubic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cubic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.