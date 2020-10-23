Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Commscope Put Options (NASDAQ:COMM)

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,075 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,704% compared to the average volume of 74 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commscope by 16.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Commscope by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Commscope by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Commscope by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Commscope in the 1st quarter valued at $946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63. Commscope has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Commscope’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commscope will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on COMM. ValuEngine raised shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Commscope in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Commscope in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Commscope in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

