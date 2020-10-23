Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of LTC Properties Call Options (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 1,047 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,589% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LTC shares. ValuEngine cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

LTC Properties stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a current ratio of 11.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.80. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $53.04.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.66). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 62.35%. The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.04 million. Research analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 74.03%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

