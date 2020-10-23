Straumann’s (SDMHF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Straumann from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Straumann currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Straumann stock opened at $392.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.55. Straumann has a 12-month low of $142.71 and a 12-month high of $392.20.

