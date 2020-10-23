SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp (CVE:SUGR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 18644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06.

SugarBud Craft Growers Company Profile (CVE:SUGR)

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and production of cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. in October 2018. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

