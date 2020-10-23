Sunnova Energy International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 14,830 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,404% compared to the average volume of 228 put options.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.32 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOVA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

In related news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 26,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $787,835.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,851.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $678,964.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,173.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,892,598 shares of company stock worth $383,209,331 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,904,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,580,000 after buying an additional 82,283 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after buying an additional 616,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,180,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after buying an additional 640,692 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 306.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 837,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after buying an additional 631,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 673,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after buying an additional 202,071 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

