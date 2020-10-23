Super Zero (SERO) Price Up 4.2% This Week

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last week, Super Zero has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Super Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE. Super Zero has a market cap of $25.00 million and $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00100527 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000115 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000767 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00021116 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007724 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000195 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded up 73% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Super Zero

Super Zero is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

