Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SGC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ:SGC opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $374.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.76. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $159.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Superior Group of Companies news, insider Philip Koosed sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $429,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,600 over the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 163.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at about $782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

