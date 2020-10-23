Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

SGRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.08.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.40. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 3.36. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $374.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.17 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 5,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $109,530.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,811 shares in the company, valued at $655,306.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 31.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 423,371 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $5,114,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $4,758,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Surgery Partners by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 32,145 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.