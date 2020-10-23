SVB Leerink Raises NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Price Target to $14.00

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its price target upped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.79% from the stock’s previous close.

NXGN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.03 million, a PE ratio of 154.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.12.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 5,700 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $83,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 1,986.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

