SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One SwftCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00034711 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.21 or 0.04548505 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00314583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00030078 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

