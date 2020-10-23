T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in T-Mobile US by 10.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 65,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $748,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 6.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,564,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $299,059,000 after buying an additional 216,521 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in T-Mobile US by 31.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 95,226 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $4,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $112.28 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $123.42. The stock has a market cap of $138.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.04.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,950. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

