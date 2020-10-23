TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $163.29 on Tuesday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $180.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.56 and a 200-day moving average of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.57.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $6,075,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $37,424.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,825 shares in the company, valued at $10,538,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 88.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 297.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,556 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 468.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,095,000 after purchasing an additional 832,998 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 272.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 950,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,729,000 after purchasing an additional 695,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter valued at about $69,785,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

