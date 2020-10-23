TAKKT AG (TTK.F) (ETR:TTK) PT Set at €11.80 by Warburg Research

TAKKT AG (TTK.F) (ETR:TTK) received a €11.80 ($13.88) price objective from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TAKKT AG (TTK.F) in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.83 ($15.09).

Shares of TTK opened at €9.71 ($11.42) on Wednesday. TAKKT AG has a 12-month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12-month high of €13.02 ($15.32). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05. The company has a market cap of $637.08 million and a PE ratio of 11.83.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

